Pakistan vs India: Pakistan won the toss against India | Breaking news
Pakistan vs India: Pakistan won the toss against India | Breaking news
مزید خبریں
Israeli attack on Qatar, the world enters a new war! What will be Pakistan’s strategy?
India-Pakistan clash! High voltage competition, Modi’s dock media is shocked, echoes of boycott
8PM Headlines : Israel’s last moments, Pakistan in action - Pakistan news
FBR’s performance, a detailed review - Paisa Bolta Hai - Aaj News
Pak vs India : Fans excited, Indian heroes will be defeated - Breaking News
7PM News Headlines: Terrible flood threat increased, state of emergency - Pakistan News
مقبول ترین