لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

پیر, ستمبر 15, 2025  
21 Rabi ul Awal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

آڈٹ رپورٹ میں غلطی: 375 ٹریلین کا ہنگامہ جھوٹا نکلا!

Audit report errors corrected, revised figures uploaded – Pakistan news
شائع 15 ستمبر 2025 04:55pm
ویڈیوز - Recap
Audit report errors corrected, revised figures uploaded – Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین