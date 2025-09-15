لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

پیر, ستمبر 15, 2025  
22 Rabi ul Awal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Rising water at Guddu, Sukkur barrages submerges Gambat villages - Pakistan news

Rising water at Guddu, Sukkur barrages submerges Gambat villages - Pakistan news
Published 15 Sep, 2025 06:30pm
ویڈیوز
Rising water at Guddu, Sukkur barrages submerges Gambat villages - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین