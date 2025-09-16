Pakistan Demands Removal of Match Referee Andy Pycroft – Pakistan news
Pakistan Demands Removal of Match Referee Andy Pycroft – Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
Trump: Israel won’t attack Qatar again - Pakistan news
Missing groom returns home in Karachi on wedding day - Pakistan news
Super flood enters Sindh, Guddu Barrage water level rises - Pakistan news
High-level flood at Sukkur Barrage triggers emergency rescue alert - Pakistan news
Punjab floods ease as Chenab river level drops, victims await aid - Pakistan news
Pakistan vows firm response to Israel, stands openly - Pakistan news
مقبول ترین