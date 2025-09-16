لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

منگل, ستمبر 16, 2025  
22 Rabi ul Awal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Inflation storm hits Pakistan after devastating floods – Pakistan news

Inflation storm hits Pakistan after devastating floods – Pakistan news
Published 16 Sep, 2025 04:00pm
ویڈیوز
Inflation storm hits Pakistan after devastating floods – Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین