لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

منگل, ستمبر 16, 2025  
23 Rabi ul Awal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Patoki Kidnapping Case: Bandits Demand Three Crore Ransom - Pakistan News

Patoki Kidnapping Case: Bandits Demand Three Crore Ransom - Pakistan News
Published 16 Sep, 2025 08:30pm
ویڈیوز
Patoki Kidnapping Case: Bandits Demand Three Crore Ransom - Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین