Cattle and goods drowned, cries of flood victims, promise of relief turned into deception!
Cattle and goods drowned, cries of flood victims, promise of relief turned into deception!
مزید خبریں
Where is the government, the cries of flood victims? - Pakistan News
8PM News Headlines | River Indus overflowed, many settlements were submerged - Pakistan News
Patoki Kidnapping Case: Bandits Demand Three Crore Ransom - Pakistan News
Private School Teacher Breaks Student’s Hand in Sargodha - Aaj News
7PM News Headlines | Meteorological Department has issued a new alert! | Weather Latest Updates
Karachi Town Parks Ban Commercial Activity, Jamaat-e-Islami Comments - Pakistan news
مقبول ترین