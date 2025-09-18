Irfan Pathan and family involved in land grabbing! - Kuch Cricket Ho Jaye | Asia Cup 2025
Irfan Pathan and family involved in land grabbing! - Kuch Cricket Ho Jaye | Asia Cup 2025
مزید خبریں
12AM News Headlines | A great personality has passed away!! - Pakistan News
Asia Cup: Pakistan defeated UAE by 41 runs - Kuch Cricket Ho Jaye | Asia Cup 2025
Irfan and Yusuf Pathan are making anti-Pakistan statements to prove their loyalty to India
Indian players still eager for photos with Pakistani legends - Kuch Cricket Ho Jaye | Asia Cup 2025
India’s refusal to accept the trophy from Pakistan? - Kuch Cricket Ho Jaye | Asia Cup 2025
11PM News Headlines | Pakistan signs important defense deal with Saudi Arabia - Pakistan News
مقبول ترین