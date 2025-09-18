لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعرات, ستمبر 18, 2025  
25 Rabi ul Awal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Five people drowned in the flood in Bet Milanwali - Pakistan News

Five people drowned in the flood in Bet Milanwali - Pakistan News
Published 18 Sep, 2025 08:00pm
ویڈیوز
Five people drowned in the flood in Bet Milanwali - Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین