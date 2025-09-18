لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, ستمبر 19, 2025  
25 Rabi ul Awal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Israel has scattered the remains of the hundred-year agreement..! - Pakistan News

Israel has scattered the remains of the hundred-year agreement..! - Pakistan News
Published 18 Sep, 2025 11:30pm
ویڈیوز
Israel has scattered the remains of the hundred-year agreement..! - Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین