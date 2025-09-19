لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, ستمبر 19, 2025  
25 Rabi ul Awal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Flood Situation Improves in Jalalpur Pirwala, Authorities Ensure Safety - Pakistan news

Flood Situation Improves in Jalalpur Pirwala, Authorities Ensure Safety - Pakistan news
Published 19 Sep, 2025 12:00pm
ویڈیوز
Flood Situation Improves in Jalalpur Pirwala, Authorities Ensure Safety - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین