لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, ستمبر 19, 2025  
25 Rabi ul Awal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Pakistan Extends Defense Pact Invitation to Gulf Countries - Pakistan news

Pakistan Extends Defense Pact Invitation to Gulf Countries - Pakistan news
Published 19 Sep, 2025 02:30pm
ویڈیوز
Pakistan Extends Defense Pact Invitation to Gulf Countries - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین