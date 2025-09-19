Pak-Saudi defense pact, nationwide mosques observe Thanksgiving -Pakistan News
Pak-Saudi defense pact, nationwide mosques observe Thanksgiving -Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
Punjab floods | M5 Motorway closed | villages submerged | crop destruction - Pakistan news
Why AQI differs in Europe, USA, and Pakistan? Lahore among most polluted #shorts
Why cancer deaths are higher in developed countries? #shorts
Why Kemari Fish BBQ is Famous in Karachi? | Street Food Pakistan #Shorts
China green buses | Quetta Turbat transport upgrade | eco-friendly fleet - Pakistan news
Gujarat: Rainfall Resumes as Clouds Burst Once More - Pakistan News
مقبول ترین