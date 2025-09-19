Scientists Store 360 Million GB in DNA, Revolutionary Breakthrough #shorts
Scientists Store 360 Million GB in DNA, Revolutionary Breakthrough #shorts
مزید خبریں
Sujawal floods | Indus River rise | villages submerged | displaced families - Pakistan news
Flour mafia becomes active in Balochistan after rains and floods - Breaking News
Shakargarh flood destroys crops, leaves livestock without fodder - Pakistan news
7PM News Headlines | Super Highway closed, area residents protest - Pakistan News
Two Motorcyclists Fall into Open Manhole During Rain in Gujrat | Rain in Gujrat Pakistan
Jamshed Quarters sewer line damaged in Karachi, road submerged - Breaking News
مقبول ترین