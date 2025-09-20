لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

ہفتہ, ستمبر 20, 2025  
27 Rabi ul Awal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Parliament Turmoil: PTI And Judges Resign Rumors | Rubaoo with Shoukat Piracha

Parliament Turmoil: PTI And Judges Resign Rumors | Rubaoo with Shoukat Piracha
Published 20 Sep, 2025 10:00pm
ویڈیوز
Parliament Turmoil: PTI And Judges Resign Rumors | Rubaoo with Shoukat Piracha
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین