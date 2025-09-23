لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

بدھ, ستمبر 24, 2025  
30 Rabi ul Awal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Pakistan in the grip of climate change, there will be more floods and heavy rains next year

Pakistan in the grip of climate change, there will be more floods and heavy rains next year
Published 23 Sep, 2025 10:00pm
ویڈیوز
Pakistan in the grip of climate change, there will be more floods and heavy rains next year
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین