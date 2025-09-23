لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

بدھ, ستمبر 24, 2025  
30 Rabi ul Awal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Imran Khan’s increasingly tough stance: Don’t talk to the establishment - Pakistan News

Imran Khan's increasingly tough stance: Don't talk to the establishment - Pakistan News
Published 23 Sep, 2025 11:30pm
ویڈیوز
Imran Khan’s increasingly tough stance: Don’t talk to the establishment - Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین