لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

بدھ, ستمبر 24, 2025  
30 Rabi ul Awal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

General Assembly meeting: Trump’s fiery speech: Why is the US President angry at the United Nations?

General Assembly meeting: Trump's fiery speech: Why is the US President angry at the United Nations?
Published 23 Sep, 2025 11:30pm
ویڈیوز
General Assembly meeting: Trump’s fiery speech: Why is the US President angry at the United Nations?
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین