لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

بدھ, ستمبر 24, 2025  
30 Rabi ul Awal 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Trump and Shehbaz Sharif’s important meeting expected! Decision regarding Bagram Air Base

Trump and Shehbaz Sharif's important meeting expected! Decision regarding Bagram Air Base
Published 24 Sep, 2025 12:00am
ویڈیوز
Trump and Shehbaz Sharif’s important meeting expected! Decision regarding Bagram Air Base
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین