Lahore Police Shootout Kills Suspects, Officer Injured - Pakistan news
Lahore Police Shootout Kills Suspects, Officer Injured - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
This is Trump’s America! The desire for Bagram base along with pressure on the Taliban!
11PM News Headlines | Yemen’s Houthis launched drone strike on Israeli city of Eilat
White House Focused as Shahbaz, Trump, Field Marshal Meet | News Insight - EP-255
Lawyers’ Roundtable, Shahbaz Meets Trump Amid Global Turmoil - Aaj News
America understands! Hussain Haqqani - News Insight with Amir Zia
Nadeem ul Haque Says Aid Complaints Must Stop | News Insight with Amir Zia | Pakistan news
مقبول ترین