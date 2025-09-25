لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعرات, ستمبر 25, 2025  
02 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Rain Brings Relief to Peshawar, More Expected Across KPK - Pakistan News

Rain Brings Relief to Peshawar, More Expected Across KPK - Pakistan News
Published 25 Sep, 2025 03:30pm
ویڈیوز
Rain Brings Relief to Peshawar, More Expected Across KPK - Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین