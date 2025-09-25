لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, ستمبر 26, 2025  
02 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

IMF review mission begins economic assessment in Pakistan - Pakistan news

IMF review mission begins economic assessment in Pakistan - Pakistan news
Published 25 Sep, 2025 07:00pm
ویڈیوز
IMF review mission begins economic assessment in Pakistan - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین