لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, ستمبر 26, 2025  
02 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

This is Trump’s America! The desire for Bagram base along with pressure on the Taliban!

This is Trump's America! The desire for Bagram base along with pressure on the Taliban!
Published 25 Sep, 2025 11:30pm
ویڈیوز
This is Trump’s America! The desire for Bagram base along with pressure on the Taliban!
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین