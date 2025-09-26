لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, ستمبر 26, 2025  
02 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Fazal-ur-Rehman: Shariah Not Extremism, Weak Defense Threatens State - Pakistan news

Fazal-ur-Rehman: Shariah Not Extremism, Weak Defense Threatens State - Pakistan news
Published 26 Sep, 2025 10:30am
ویڈیوز
Fazal-ur-Rehman: Shariah Not Extremism, Weak Defense Threatens State - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین