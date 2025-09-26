لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

ہفتہ, ستمبر 27, 2025  
03 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses 80th UNGA session | Warns Israel

PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses 80th UNGA session | Warns Israel
Published 26 Sep, 2025 07:30pm
ویڈیوز
PM Shehbaz Sharif addresses 80th UNGA session | Warns Israel
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین