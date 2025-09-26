لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

ہفتہ, ستمبر 27, 2025  
03 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Pakistan’s prestige is high on the global stage, but political tension remains in the country!

Pakistan's prestige is high on the global stage, but political tension remains in the country!
Published 26 Sep, 2025 09:00pm
ویڈیوز
Pakistan’s prestige is high on the global stage, but political tension remains in the country!
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین