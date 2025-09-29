لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

منگل, ستمبر 30, 2025  
06 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

PM | Field Marshal | Trump Meeting | Ishaq Dar Absence | Key Decisions - Pakistan news

PM | Field Marshal | Trump Meeting | Ishaq Dar Absence | Key Decisions - Pakistan news
Published 29 Sep, 2025 10:00pm
ویڈیوز
PM | Field Marshal | Trump Meeting | Ishaq Dar Absence | Key Decisions - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین