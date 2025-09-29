PM Shehbaz Sharif visit to America, President Trump’s words of praise, Hafiz Naeem was in awe
PM Shehbaz Sharif visit to America, President Trump's words of praise, Hafiz Naeem was in awe
مزید خبریں
Pakistan gives Trump green light on Gaza project? - Aaj Pakistan
Pakistan Role in Dubai Growth | Faisal Tirmizi #shorts
Mardan Dengue Outbreak | 31 Patients Confirmed | Thousands Infected | Health Emergency
Quetta Explosion | Model Town Explushion and Firing | CCTV Footage | Casualties Reported
KP Local Govt Audit | Billions Misused | Massive Irregularities in Peshawar Report - Pakistan news
KP Cabinet Reshuffle | CM Gandapur Consults PTI Founder | Ministers Portfolios Change
مقبول ترین