Current government will not complete its term, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman’s revelation!
مزید خبریں
Pakistan gives Trump green light on Gaza project? - Aaj Pakistan
Pakistan Role in Dubai Growth | Faisal Tirmizi #shorts
Mardan Dengue Outbreak | 31 Patients Confirmed | Thousands Infected | Health Emergency
Quetta Explosion | Model Town Explushion and Firing | CCTV Footage | Casualties Reported
KP Local Govt Audit | Billions Misused | Massive Irregularities in Peshawar Report - Pakistan news
KP Cabinet Reshuffle | CM Gandapur Consults PTI Founder | Ministers Portfolios Change
مقبول ترین