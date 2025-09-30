لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

منگل, ستمبر 30, 2025  
06 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

🔴𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲: Minister for Power Awais Leghari Speech to the Seminar in Islamabad - Pakistan news

🔴𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲: Minister for Power Awais Leghari Speech to the Seminar in Islamabad - Pakistan news
Published 30 Sep, 2025 12:00pm
ویڈیوز
🔴𝗟𝗶𝘃𝗲: Minister for Power Awais Leghari Speech to the Seminar in Islamabad - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین