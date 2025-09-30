لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

منگل, ستمبر 30, 2025  
06 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

ADB Report | Pakistan GDP Growth 3% | IMF Reforms | Inflation Forecast 2026 - Pakistan news

ADB Report | Pakistan GDP Growth 3% | IMF Reforms | Inflation Forecast 2026 - Pakistan news
Published 30 Sep, 2025 01:30pm
ویڈیوز
ADB Report | Pakistan GDP Growth 3% | IMF Reforms | Inflation Forecast 2026 - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین