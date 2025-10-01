لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

بدھ, اکتوبر 01, 2025  
07 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

PTI Rift Escalates | Gohar Intervenes | Gandapur Ministers Resignations - Pakistan news

PTI Rift Escalates | Gohar Intervenes | Gandapur Ministers Resignations - Pakistan news
Published 01 Oct, 2025 12:30pm
ویڈیوز
PTI Rift Escalates | Gohar Intervenes | Gandapur Ministers Resignations - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین