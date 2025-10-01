لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعرات, اکتوبر 02, 2025  
08 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Karachi University clash | Student groups fight | Police Rangers intervene - Pakistan news

Karachi University clash | Student groups fight | Police Rangers intervene - Pakistan news
Published 01 Oct, 2025 06:00pm
ویڈیوز
Karachi University clash | Student groups fight | Police Rangers intervene - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین