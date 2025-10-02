لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعرات, اکتوبر 02, 2025  
08 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

We will hear good news on cheap electricity soon, says Petroleum Minister Ali Pervez Malik

We will hear good news on cheap electricity soon, says Petroleum Minister Ali Pervez Malik
Published 02 Oct, 2025 02:00am
ویڈیوز
We will hear good news on cheap electricity soon, says Petroleum Minister Ali Pervez Malik
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین