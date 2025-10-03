لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, اکتوبر 03, 2025  
09 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

8AM News Headlines | US & Qatar Secret Deal? | Global Sumud Flotilla | Gaza Peace Plan | Trump Warns

8AM News Headlines | US & Qatar Secret Deal? | Global Sumud Flotilla | Gaza Peace Plan | Trump Warns
Published 03 Oct, 2025 10:30am
ویڈیوز
8AM News Headlines | US & Qatar Secret Deal? | Global Sumud Flotilla | Gaza Peace Plan | Trump Warns
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین