لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, اکتوبر 03, 2025  
09 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Balochistan Shireen Operation | 7 Indian-Sponsored Terr@rists Kill*d | ISPR Update - Pakistan news

Balochistan Shireen Operation | 7 Indian-Sponsored Terr@rists Kill*d | ISPR Update - Pakistan news
Published 03 Oct, 2025 11:30am
ویڈیوز
Balochistan Shireen Operation | 7 Indian-Sponsored Terr@rists Kill*d | ISPR Update - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین