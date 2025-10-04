لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

ہفتہ, اکتوبر 04, 2025  
10 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

How Close is Cyclone Shakti to Karachi? Danger Alarm Sounds! - Pakistan news

How Close is Cyclone Shakti to Karachi? Danger Alarm Sounds! - Pakistan news
Published 04 Oct, 2025 02:00pm
ویڈیوز
How Close is Cyclone Shakti to Karachi? Danger Alarm Sounds! - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین