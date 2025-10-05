لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

اتوار, اکتوبر 05, 2025  
11 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Pakistan surprises world with new defense agreement - Pakistan news

Pakistan surprises world with new defense agreement - Pakistan news
Published 05 Oct, 2025 12:00pm
ویڈیوز
Pakistan surprises world with new defense agreement - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین