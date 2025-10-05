لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

اتوار, اکتوبر 05, 2025  
12 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Peshawar Faces Soaring Prices of Sugar, Tomatoes, and Flour - Pakistan News

Peshawar Faces Soaring Prices of Sugar, Tomatoes, and Flour - Pakistan News
Published 05 Oct, 2025 08:00pm
ویڈیوز
Peshawar Faces Soaring Prices of Sugar, Tomatoes, and Flour - Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین