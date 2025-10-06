لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

پیر, اکتوبر 06, 2025  
12 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

12PM Headlines : Trump Issues Major Warning Amid Calls to End Hamas - International news

12PM Headlines : Trump Issues Major Warning Amid Calls to End Hamas - International news
Published 06 Oct, 2025 01:00pm
ویڈیوز
12PM Headlines : Trump Issues Major Warning Amid Calls to End Hamas - International news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین