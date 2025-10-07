Israelis Rally for Gaza Peace, Call on Trump for Global Peace Recognition - Pakistan News
Israelis Rally for Gaza Peace, Call on Trump for Global Peace Recognition - Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
On World Mental Health Day, Yoga Highlighted as Key to Wellbeing - Aaj Pakistan
PML-N and PPP Face Tensions: Alliance or Political Breakup Ahead? - Aaj Pakistan
12PM News Headlines: DG ISPR Warns India Cannot Down Pakistani Jets - Pakistan News
Karachi | New Karachi Sector 5F | Robbery Incident | Citizen Targeted - Pakistan news
14-Year-Old Boy Killed During Robbery Shooting in Peshawar - Pakistan news
In a war of words, India cannot shoot down any Pakistani aircraft, says DG ISPR - Breaking News
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین