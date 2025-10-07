لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

منگل, اکتوبر 07, 2025  
13 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Donald Trump calls Greta Thunberg “crazy” and “angry” - Breaking news

Donald Trump calls Greta Thunberg “crazy” and “angry” - Breaking news
Published 07 Oct, 2025 04:00pm
ویڈیوز
Donald Trump calls Greta Thunberg “crazy” and “angry” - Breaking news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین