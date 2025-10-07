Historic Quran and Mosque in Qambar-Shahdadkot Await Preservation - Pakistan news
Historic Quran and Mosque in Qambar-Shahdadkot Await Preservation - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
6PM News Headline’s: Mushtaq Ahmed Released from Israeli Jail | Israel-Hamas Indirect Talks Begin
Punjab Flood Aftermath Continues | Victims Struggle One Month Later - Pakistan news
Modern Traffic Signals Activated in Multan | Smart Lights Improve Road Safety - Pakistan news
Lower Dir District Jail Launches Drug Rehab Center for Inmates - Pakistan news
Khairpur Library from 1903 Preserves Valuable Books and Heritage - Pakistan news
5PM News Headlines | Salman Ali Agha dismissed? | Gaza Peace Plan | PPP vs PMLN
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین