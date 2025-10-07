لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

منگل, اکتوبر 07, 2025  
14 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Vegetable Prices Skyrocket in Gojra | Floods Cause Shortage - Pakistan news

Vegetable Prices Skyrocket in Gojra | Floods Cause Shortage - Pakistan news
Published 07 Oct, 2025 07:30pm
ویڈیوز
Vegetable Prices Skyrocket in Gojra | Floods Cause Shortage - Pakistan news
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین