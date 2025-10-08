لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

بدھ, اکتوبر 08, 2025  
14 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

11PM News Headline’s: Big blow to PTI, arrest warrant issued for Aleema Khan! - Pakistan News

11PM News Headline's: Big blow to PTI, arrest warrant issued for Aleema Khan! - Pakistan News
Published 08 Oct, 2025 11:30am
ویڈیوز
11PM News Headline’s: Big blow to PTI, arrest warrant issued for Aleema Khan! - Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین