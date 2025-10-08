8 October Morning Tragedy: Earthquake Memories Haunt After 20 Years - Pakistan News
8 October Morning Tragedy: Earthquake Memories Haunt After 20 Years - Pakistan News
مزید خبریں
🔴LIVE : Imran Khan Decides to Remove Ali Amin Gandapur as KPK CM| Pakistan News
Who Ousted Gandapur? Big Political Twist | Breaking News | Sohail Afridi New CM?
4PM Headlines : Gandapur Removed: Who Will Be KP’s New Chief Minister? - Pakistan News
Annual Camel Market Kicks Off in Badin - Pakistan News
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM Ali Amin Gandapur Replacement Decision - Breaking News
International Women Expedition Conquers 5,630m Yulung Sar Peak in Nepal - Pakistan News
مقبول ترین