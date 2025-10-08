Ali Amin Gandapur Resigns | Aleema Khan Dispute Fallout | PTI Power Shift | Imran Khan’s Big Move
Ali Amin Gandapur Resigns | Aleema Khan Dispute Fallout | PTI Power Shift | Imran Khan’s Big Move
مزید خبریں
Shazia Marri Statement | Criticism of Authority | Political Controversy -News Insight with Amir Zia
11PM News Headlines: Ayaz Sadiq | PPP Tensions | Government Reconciliation Mission in Nawabsha
Maryam Nawaz Criticism | PPP Targeted | Political Strategy Revealed - News Insight with Amir Zia
Adiala Orders | Gandapur Resigns KP CM | Imran Khan New Appointment - News Insight with Amir Zia
10 PM HEADLINES | Pakistan Politics Updates | Karachi Crime | Women’s World Cup | Afghan Team
Brazil Mosquito Factory | Dengue Fighting Mosquitoes | Wolbachia Project - Aaj Digital 2025
مقبول ترین