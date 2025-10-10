لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, اکتوبر 10, 2025  
16 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

Farzana Ali Analysis | PTI KP Chief Minister | Opposition Surprise | Political Uncertainty -

Farzana Ali Analysis | PTI KP Chief Minister | Opposition Surprise | Political Uncertainty -
Published 10 Oct, 2025 12:00am
ویڈیوز
Farzana Ali Analysis | PTI KP Chief Minister | Opposition Surprise | Political Uncertainty -
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین