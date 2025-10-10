Political Turmoil in KP: Who Will Become the New Chief Minister? News Insight with Amir Zia | EP#263
Political Turmoil in KP: Who Will Become the New Chief Minister? News Insight with Amir Zia | EP#263
مزید خبریں
Kabul Explosions | Afghanistan Security Alert | Zabihullah Mujahid Statement | Pakistan news
Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam | Separate Identity | Political Future | Pakistan Politics - Pakistan news
PTI | Independent Lawmakers | Surprise Support | Punjab Politics | Election Update - Pakistan news
Imran Khan PTI | Party Unity Questioned | Political System Update | Pakistan Politics
12AM Headlines | Trump Confirms Gaza Hostages Release, Israel Prepares Ceasefire - Pakistan news
PTI Party Cleaned | Latif Khosa Statement | Political Update Pakistan - News Insight with Amir Zia
مقبول ترین