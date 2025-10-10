لائیو ٹی وی  
English  
Women

Aaj News

جمعہ, اکتوبر 10, 2025  
16 Rabi Al-Akhar 1447  
Monsoon 2025

French President Congratulates Mediators on Gaza Agreement - International News

French President Congratulates Mediators on Gaza Agreement - International News
Published 10 Oct, 2025 10:30am
ویڈیوز
French President Congratulates Mediators on Gaza Agreement - International News
مزید خبریں
مقبول ترین
تازہ ترین